Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 51,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,563,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,420,267 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.