Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Trading Up 5.9 %

CVS stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

