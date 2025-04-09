Estabrook Capital Management Grows Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 239.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,909.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 311,167 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 150,136 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

HTGC stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.