Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

