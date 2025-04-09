Estabrook Capital Management Sells 241 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

