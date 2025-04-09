Estabrook Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,617,000 after buying an additional 175,704 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,947,000 after buying an additional 359,942 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

