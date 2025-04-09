Estabrook Capital Management Sells 865 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $425.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

