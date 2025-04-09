Estabrook Capital Management Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

AFL stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

