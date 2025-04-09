Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 254246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $28,593.60. This represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

