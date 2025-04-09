Evexia Wealth LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Synopsys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,261,000 after purchasing an additional 143,284 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $381.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

