Evexia Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

