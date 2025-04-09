Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 20,496 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

