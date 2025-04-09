Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 341 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Evexia Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Reliance makes up 1.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Reliance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,479,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,381,000 after acquiring an additional 138,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 6,311.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after purchasing an additional 803,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,894,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance stock opened at $262.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $341.89.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

