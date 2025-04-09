Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 406801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Evolus Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $563.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $60,147.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,597.46. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

