ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth $222,000. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZGN shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.40 to $8.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ZGN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

