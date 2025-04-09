ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $967.01 million, a PE ratio of 388.30 and a beta of 2.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 3,502 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $300,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,657,203.20. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $450,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,581,025.28. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $4,716,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

