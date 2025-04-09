ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.62 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $24,576,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in UniFirst by 464.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

