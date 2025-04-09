ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 1,166.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,598 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gannett during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.21. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.09 million.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

