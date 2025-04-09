ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total transaction of $21,836,853.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $76,911,518.16. This trade represents a 22.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.