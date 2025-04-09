ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magnite by 125.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,759 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $23,917,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Magnite by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after buying an additional 1,336,458 shares during the last quarter. Maestria Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $15,161,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Magnite by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 996,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 592,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Magnite Stock Down 1.6 %

MGNI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Magnite news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,917,754.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,643.20. This trade represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,580. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

