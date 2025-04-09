ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $846,400. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $640.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

