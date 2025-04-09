ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 500,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $56,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Infinera by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,690,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,713,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $2,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

