ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $2.01 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 299,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 79,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2,302.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,839 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PRIM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.