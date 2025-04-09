ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APH opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.