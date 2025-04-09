Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires 1,605 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 176,697 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 358,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth $453,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

CGDV stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

