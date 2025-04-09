Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,770 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.