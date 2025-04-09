Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 480 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,688,000 after buying an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

