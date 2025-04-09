Faithward Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 237,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVI opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.18. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Dividend Announcement

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

