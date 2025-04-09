Faithward Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,407,000 after buying an additional 1,368,362 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,801,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after acquiring an additional 938,655 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CGGR opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.