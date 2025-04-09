Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Faithward Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS FJAN opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $908.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

