Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lowered by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

