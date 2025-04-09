Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in YETI by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in YETI by 42.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

