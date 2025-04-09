Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.57 Million Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This trade represents a 57.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 in the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

