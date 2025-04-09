Federated Hermes Inc. Has $29.32 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,690.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,600.50 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,327.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,362.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

