Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 90,429 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2,962.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,015,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 2,916,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $20,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 970,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 812,127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,456,000 after purchasing an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,056,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 730,442 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

