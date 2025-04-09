Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 177,700 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 905,129 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 273,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.8 %

XENE stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.