Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 63,404 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,404 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.