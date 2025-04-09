Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 940,223 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pinterest by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 17,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,187.98. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $395,036.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,162.40. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

