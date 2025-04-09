Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,344,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,713,000 after buying an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.