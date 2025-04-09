Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

DAY stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

