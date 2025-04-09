Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Amundi boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,204,000 after acquiring an additional 757,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

LYB opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

