Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

