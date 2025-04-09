Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,083,000 after acquiring an additional 967,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after acquiring an additional 376,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

