Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 7.9 %

GNRC stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.