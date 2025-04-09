Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $322,460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Cencora by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,385,000 after purchasing an additional 314,846 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $296.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

