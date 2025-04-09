Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 332.55 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 2128048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.50 ($4.56).

Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.82.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

About Fidelity European Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.