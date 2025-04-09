Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 332.55 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 2128048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.50 ($4.56).
Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.82.
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend
About Fidelity European Trust
Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.
The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.
