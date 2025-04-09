Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after purchasing an additional 261,006 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.