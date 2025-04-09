FIL Ltd Buys 146,932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $714,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,836,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,955,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.63. The company has a market cap of $605.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

