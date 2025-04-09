FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,852 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $117,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

