FIL Ltd Has $142.36 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,309,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,318,567 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $142,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after buying an additional 244,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 212,707 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

